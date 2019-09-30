BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Chris Collins (R-NY) has notified Governer Andrew Cuomo of his resignation.
Collins submitted a letter to Cuomo that his resignation was effective September 30, 2019. He also attached his letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
This announcement follows a recent motion filed in federal court in Manhattan that shows a 'change of plea hearing' for Collins, his son Cameron Collins and Stephen Zarsky.
Collins is accused of illegally leaking confidential information about a biopharmaceutical company to his son and the father of his son's fiancée.
What happens next is up to the Governor. He can call for a special election or keep the seat vacant until November 2020,
Collins' hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 1 at 3pm. The hearing for his son and Zarsky is scheduled for October 3 at 2pm.
