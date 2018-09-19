BUFFALO, NY - In a post Wednesday afternoon, Congressman Chris Collins announced his intention to "actively campaign" for Congress in the coming months.

This announcement coming days after Collins changed his mind about suspending his campaign following his indictment on insider trading charges.

You can read his full statement below:

An Important Update pic.twitter.com/UHL1XNTKhw — Chris Collins (@CollinsNY27) September 19, 2018

"The stakes are too high to allow the radical left to take control of this seat in Congress," Collins wrote. "I will fight on two fronts. I will work to ensure the 27th Congressional District remains in Republican hands, while I fight to clear my good name in the courts."

