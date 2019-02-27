WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Donald Trump, is speaking publicly Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee in Washington, DC.

Cohen is expected to tell the committee that President Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails damaging to his rival Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and that he is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat."

His prepared statement was released to the media prior to his testimony. In it, he discusses Trump's plan to purchase the Buffalo Bills' football team.

Mr. Trump is a cheat. As previously stated, I’m giving the Committee today three years of President Trump’s financial statements, from 2011-2013, which he gave to Deutsche Bank to inquire about a loan to buy the Buffalo Bills and to Forbes. These are Exhibits 1a, 1b, and 1c to my testimony. It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed among the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes. I am sharing with you two newspaper articles, side by side, that are examples of Mr. Trump inflating and deflating his assets, as I said, to suit his financial interests. These are Exhibit 2 to my testimony.



The Bills were eventually sold to the Pegulas.

Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. He was sentenced to three years in prison. He will begin serving his sentence in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

