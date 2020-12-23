Jacobs says he did not ask President Trump to pardon Collins

A Washington Post report said 'many members of Congress' sought a pardon for Chris Collins.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — 27th District Congressman Chris Jacobs had very little to say about President Trump's pardon for his predecessor, Chris Collins.

Jacobs' singular answer to a question was to make it clear he did not lobby President Trump for the pardon.

News broke Tuesday night of the series of pardons granted by the President, which included Collins, who back in the 2016 presidential campaign was the first member of Congress to endorse Trump.

The Washington Post reports White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said “many members of Congress” requested the pardon on Collin’s behalf.

Was Jacobs among them?

2 On Your Side visited Jacobs office Wednesday morning in Clarence.

The Congressman was there but unavailable for interview. Asked about the Washington Post story, Communications Director Christian Chase told 2 On Your Side, “(Representative Jacobs) was not the one who pushed for (the Collins pardon).”