Jacobs defends objections to Biden's Electoral College victory

Under heavy criticism, the 27th District Congressman says he took unpopular vote due to a Constitutional concern.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Under heavy criticism for objecting to the Electoral College certification of the 2020 Presidential election, Congressman Chris Jacobs agreed on Thursday to a brief interview with 2 On Your Side.

Jacobs joined a majority of U.S. House Republicans in challenging election outcomes in two states: Pennsylvania and Arizona. Both efforts failed, and Joe Biden was certified at the next president of the United States.

The 27th District Representative explained his votes this way, “The United States Constitution is very clear. It gives state legislatures exclusive role in determining how and the manner in which elections are run in those states.”

And Jacobs says after a lengthy review of legal challenges filed by the campaign of President Donald Trump, there was, in his opinion, an issue with whether that state election authority had been infringed.

Strongly disagreeing, an editorial in The Buffalo News described Jacobs’ position as a “profile in cowardice” and suggested it was more likely the Congressman pandering to right-wing voters in his district.

Jacobs says it would have made his life a lot easier if he switched his vote, but he felt it was an important stand to make in the name of election integrity.

On Wednesday's invasion of the U.S. Capitol, Jacobs would not say whether President Trump held any responsibility but noted that everyone need to lower the level of “vitriol” in national political discussions.

His statement on Wednesday read: