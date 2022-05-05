Jacobs: 'Court was right' in throwing out maps drawn by Democrats

Under the maps that state Democrats drew up, Jacobs would have been running in a district that stretched from Niagara Falls all the way up to Watertown.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The first public hearing in the process of drawing up the New York State Senate and Congressional districts is Friday.

On Thursday, 2 On Your Side heard from someone who will really feel the impact of that: U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs.

Speaking Thursday along Lake Erie in Hamburg, he says he's waiting to see where the independent expert puts the new lines.

"I certainly hope I keep Hamburg and the lakeshore," Jacobs said. "I can't control the final outcome of the maps. I do believe the court was right in what they did."

The public hearing on the lines is at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Steuben County Courthouse in Bath.

The new maps are expected to be finished by two weeks from Friday.

A group of New York voters asked a federal court Monday to reinstate Congressional district maps tossed out by state judges last week because they were gerrymandered to favor Democrats.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan, argued that even if those maps were unconstitutional, as state appeals judges found, it is too late to draft new ones.

The plaintiffs pointed to a federal court order from 10 years ago that set New York's congressional primaries on the fourth Tuesday in June, in order to make sure military and overseas voters had ample time to receive and return mail ballots.