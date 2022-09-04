Chris Jacobs joins others, expresses concerns about Disney

The U.S. representative says he will vote to punish the company by not allowing its copyrights to be extended.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs is upset that the company spoke out against what critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida.

That bill prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Jacobs, who represents New York's 27th District in Western New York, has now signed onto a letter, saying that he will vote to punish the company by not allowing its copyrights to be extended.

Critics of Jacobs say that he's going after Disney after it exercised its own freedom of speech. He also accused the company of kowtowing to the communist regime in China.

"I joined @RepJimBanks in writing a letter to Disney expressing our deep concerns with their work in communist China and creation of woke content to indoctrinate our kids," Jacobs tweeted on Friday.

I joined @RepJimBanks in writing a letter to Disney expressing our deep concerns with their work in communist China and creation of woke content to indoctrinate our kids. pic.twitter.com/W4qgAmUWdG — Rep. Chris Jacobs (@RepJacobs) April 8, 2022