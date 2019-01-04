MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello announced Monday that he is running for the 57th State Senate district.

Borrello in a statement said he submitted petitions on Monday to become the Republican, Conservative, and Independence party candidate. Cathy Young is retiring, leaving the seat vacant.

"As someone with experience as a small business owner, county legislator and county executive, I've worked to go above and beyond expectations and deliver real results," Borrello said in the statement.

Borrello became the Chautauqua County executive in 2017. A longtime county legislator, he had previously worked as the Planning and Economic Development Committee chairman.

He said a formal announcement about his decision to run would come at a later date.

