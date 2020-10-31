Cars parade through Wheatfield, show support for President Trump

Attendees had flags and signs on their cars, supporting the president ahead of election day on Tuesday.

With the general election fast approaching, several dozen cars took part in a parade for President Trump on Saturday morning in Wheatfield.

The parade, which started at the old Summit Park Mall, continued down the road for several miles.

Supporters had flags and signs on their cars supporting the president ahead of election.

New York State has a nine-day early voting period, which ends Sunday.

According to numbers available Friday night, more than 86 million people have already voted in the 2020 election with four days until Election Day, continuing to shatter early voting records.

Those who have voted so far represent 62.7% of the total 2016 turnout, according to the U.S. Elections Project.