Carl Paladino sits down for 1-on-1 interview with 2 On Your Side

Paladino is competing for the Republican nomination in the race for New York's 23rd Congressional District against state GOP chairman Nick Langworthy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With no scheduled debate between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino there's been a lot more name-calling between the candidates for New York's 23rd Congressional District rather than a discussion about voter concerns.

Paladino's campaign offered to speak one-on-one with 2 On Your Side Thursday afternoon and the same offer has been extended to the Langworthy campaign.

The 27-minute-long interview with Paladino covered topics from guns to the No. 1 for Americans, inflation. We asked the former gubernatorial candidate, what his plan to fight inflation would be if elected to Congress.

Paladino: “Cut federal spending drastically, advocate for some sensibility to the money thrown around by the Democrats at the economy right now... they're not grounded with what's going on here out in society and how badly this inflation is affecting people's lives."

Paladino blamed high gas prices on the Biden administration and cites overreach at the U.S. Mexico border and the pulling out of troops from Afghanistan as motivation for his first actions if elected.

Paladino: “I will move to impeach this president, the second thing I will do I'll take away the majority of his powers to rule by executive order."

On gun control, Paladino said he does not support current attempts by Congress to pass an assault weapons ban and said the focus should be on mental health.

Paladino: “I mean implied in [the second amendment] it is certain restrictions, you should be of age you should be competent to carry a gun and whatever, but the second amendment is clear people have a right to the gun."

He added, “a gun is a vehicle to be used by a mind to shoot people.”

When asked about how he would grow industry and agriculture in his new district Paladino said he would rely on his past business experience to retain and increase the number of opportunities available.

Paladino: "Doing that on a larger scale for a whole area and encouraging businesses to come, you go to the business and you say tell me your problems."

Paladino: “People who have very little knowledge of the problems of running a farm are writing rules and restrictions."

2 On Your Side also asked how Paladino planned to connect with his voters.



Paladino: “I don't throw my success around at people but people know that my success could benefit them if I was in a public office."

2 On Your Side's Rob Hackford: “I know you had a bit of a health scare two years ago with COVID you were in the hospital for a period of time, how are you doing now?”

Paladino: “I feel great. Fortunately, they caught it at the right time they gave me medication, and all is well.”