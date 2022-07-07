Paladino plans federal lawsuit over New York gun control laws

23rd Congressional District candidate Carl Paladino said he has retained counsel to sue Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature over new gun control laws.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, 23rd Congressional District candidate Carl Paladino publicly responded to New York's recently passed gun reforms.

Paladino said he has retained counsel to sue Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature over the new gun control law.

He says certain parts of the legislation, such as expanded background checks, are acceptable. He said other things, such as restrictions on carrying or creating signage for gun-free zones, are onerous to him.

"I mean, the idea of having 16 hours of training and submitting to an extensive background check, those are very acceptable restrictions that they should have to keep the undesirables away," Paladino said.

Paladino says he hopes to file the suit in federal court by Monday morning.

Governor Hochul did not immediately respond to the planned lawsuit.