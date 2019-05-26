ALBANY, N.Y. — In New York state government news, a bill that would grant Congress access to Donald Trump's state tax returns awaits action by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

While it doesn't mention the Republican president by name, the measure would allow three congressional committees to request returns filed by any elected official who pays state taxes.

Cuomo's spokesman says the Democrat supports the "principle" behind the proposal but must review the bill carefully.

While Republican lawmakers denounced it as a partisan attack on Trump, Democrats said it's essential given his refusal to deliver his federal returns.

Meanwhile, many lawmakers are hoping for progress on efforts to legalize marijuana as the session enters its final four weeks.

Legalization is a priority for many Democrats, but it has been held up over disagreements about details.