BUFFALO, N.Y. — One local state senator wants an end to tax breaks given to bring movie and television crews to New York.

Senator Rob Ortt and others around the state made a call on Thursday to take the New York Film Tax Credit out of the budget.

The state sets aside $420 million for the program that offers incentives for studios to film shows and movies here.

Ortt says that money could be better spent elsewhere.

"You know, when we hear about, we couldn't fund infrastructure in Syracuse, in Rochester, in Buffalo. When we hear we can't fund the Rochester Breast Cancer Coalition $300,000. When we're told we have to make tough choices, this should be an easy choice," Ortt said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also suggested ending the program in an interview last week, though until recently, he had been a very vocal supporter of it.

Local Senator Patrick Gallivan tweeted Thursday that he supports the program and that it benefits upstate New York.