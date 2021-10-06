Buffalo mayoral candidates participate in virtual forum

One person who was missing from the forum was Mayor Byron Brown. He told 2 On Your Side earlier Thursday that he would not be participating in the forum.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The talk of a Buffalo mayoral debate has been highlighted in recent weeks, and some of the candidates participated Thursday evening in a virtual forum.

The event was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara with their partners, the Buffalo Jewish Community Relationship Council, Buffalo Urban League, and other organizations.

The candidates Le'Candace Durham and India Walton made their pitch ahead of the June 22 primary.

"What is your plan for the next generation of economic diversity for the city of Buffalo?" the candidates were asked.

"To make sure everyone is involved, make sure everyone is included. I will listen to the voice listen to the residents of the City of Buffalo," Durham said.

Added Walton: "I want to encourage an increase union membership. And I also just really want to deploy resources at the ground level, make sure that we're expanding access to child care, make sure that women have entry points into the workplace."

One person who was missing from the forum was Mayor Byron Brown. He told 2 On Your Side earlier Thursday that he would not be participating in the forum.

Mayor Brown has been criticized in recent weeks, mainly by the Walton campaign, for not debating before the primary.