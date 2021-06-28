Mayor Byron Brown: 'I will be a candidate for mayor, as a write-in for the November General Election

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday that he will continue his campaign for mayor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday that he will continue his campaign for mayor.

'I will be a candidate for mayor, as a write-in for the November General Election," he said during a press conference.

He was joined on stage by his wife Michelle and dozens of supporters.

The mayor has been quiet lately following the Primary election last week, where Brown lost the Democratic primary to India Walton.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been asked about what comes next ever since last Tuesday's loss in the primary. That night, he said he would make sure every vote was counted.

On Thursday, when asked about the feasibility of a write-in campaign by a 2 On Your Side photojournalist after throwing out the first pitch at Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field, he did not respond.

On Friday, his campaign said a write-in effort is under consideration.