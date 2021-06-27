Mayor Brown says he will not accept support from Carl Paladino as he mulls write-in campaign

Hundreds of people, including Carl Paladino, have recently contacted the mayor about mounting a challenge to India Walton, who won last week's Democratic primary.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he is strongly considering a write-in campaign for November's general election.

Hundreds of people, including local business leader Carl Paladino have recently contacted the mayor about mounting a challenge to India Walton, who won last week's Democratic mayoral primary.

However, on Sunday, the mayor distanced himself from any support he might receive from Paladino.

"I am grateful for and humbled by the widespread support and encouragement I have received over the past several days from residents across Buffalo," Mayor Brown said in a statement.

"However, I want to be very clear that I did not seek – nor will I accept – support in any form, should I decide to pursue a write-in campaign, from Carl Paladino."

Paladino had said he's prepared to help fund the mayor's write-in candidacy.

"That's pretty much the way it's going to happen," Paladino said. "The people I've spoken to are very much in favor of Byron Brown running again as a write-in, and they feel Byron Brown has been a very good mayor."