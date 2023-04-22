Mayor Byron Brown discusses recent trip to Washington

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Saturday talked about his recent trip to Washington for the 9th annual African American Mayors Association Conference.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Saturday talked about his recent trip to Washington.

That's where the ninth annual African American Mayors Association Conference was held during the past week. In fact, he was sworn in as the new second vice president.

Brown also had a chance to meet with President Biden and Vice President Harris.

"Obviously, 5/14 was still on the minds of the vice president and the president," Brown said. "They both brought it up, and they're still very concerned about Buffalo and the healing process. It was good to see that we are not forgotten by the president and the vice president.

"Good meeting. Good opportunity to talk about the issues that are important to this community."

He said the vice president also talked about potholes and providing resources to cities such as Buffalo to focus on local roads.

Infrastructure investment and affordable housing were among other topics discussed during the conference.