Buffalo Common Council ready for final vote on new reapportionment maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council is prepared to make a final vote on new reapportionment maps next week.

A modified version of the previously proposed map has been filed for the vote, which will happen when the Common Council meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It comes after public input, legal consideration, and demographical data.

The criticism started online but reached a climax during a fiery public hearing in late June and continued for days after that. The vote was scheduled for the morning of July 1, but it was canceled eight hours after being announced the day before.

"There is an inscription in council chambers that says, 'The people's councilors reflect the people's will,' and today that is true, and we hope that continues to be true," Harper Bishop, the interim director for Our City Action Buffalo, told 2 On Your Side last month.