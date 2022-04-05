Higgins on leaked Supreme Court document: 'This is troubling'

'Even the most recent Supreme Court justices during their confirmation hearings had characterized Roe as a settled law,' Higgins said Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Supreme Court document that was leaked and obtained by Politico suggesting the highest court in the nation could overturn the landmark abortion ruling, Roe v. Wade, has created conversation both nationwide and here in Western New York.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed that the leaked document was real, but noted that it was not a final opinion and could change.

Many states are expected to ban abortions if that decision is made at the federal level, but New York State will still protect the right to an abortion and other reproductive health care.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins spoke Wednesday about the Supreme Court developments for the first time.

"Even the most recent Supreme Court justices during their confirmation hearings had characterized Roe as a settled law," Higgins said. "So this is troubling. It's an erosion of basic human rights and women's reproductive rights. The leak is troubling because it calls into question the integrity of the institution."