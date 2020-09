Many supporters waved Trump 2020 flags from their boats and bikes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Boaters and bikers across the nation gathered Saturday to show their support for President Donald Trump, including right here in Western New York.

Boaters gathered for the pro-Trump parade at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda, while bikers met on River Road, before they all headed to the Erie Basin Marina.

