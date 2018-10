BUFFALO, N.Y. - In court documents obtained by 2 On Your Side, Chris Collins' attorneys ask a federal judge for Collins, his son and Stephen Zarsky, to be excused from appearing in court.

The conference is scheduled for October 11. The letter claims that Collins will be in Buffalo, as October is "a District Work Month for Congress," and Collins' son and Zarsky will be in New Jersey.

You can view the letter address to the judge below:

Letter asking for Collins n... by on Scribd

© 2018 WGRZ