TONAWANDA, N.Y. — State Assemblyman Sean Ryan will run for the State Senate seat in District 60.

Ryan is set to officially make his candidacy announcement for the 2020 election on Saturday, September 14. He will be joined by several state and local leaders.

Senator Chris Jacobs currently serves the 60th district. Jacobs is campaigning for Chris Collins' seat in Congress.

The announcement will take place at Niawanda Park Pavilion at 10 a.m.

