Andrew Cuomo's legal team sends preservation notice to Albany County Sheriff's Office

NEW YORK — The saga of former governor Andrew Cuomo continued Saturday after the filing of a misdemeanor complaint against him.
Cuomo's legal team served an evidence preservation notice to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the former governor for alleged forcible touching.
Cuomo's attorney Rita Glavin has asked the sheriff's office to retain all documents related to the case including those between Cuomo's alleged victim and elected leaders.
Statement from Cuomo's Spokesman Rich Azzopardi:
"In an attempt to deflect from his bizarre and unprofessional rouge investigation that resulted in a criminal charge ‘erroneously’ being filed against former Governor Cuomo, Albany Sheriff Craig Apple claimed there was an ‘overwhelming amount of evidence gathered in this case. However, every item listed by his investigator only verifies uncontested facts that this employee was in and out of the Governor’s mansion as part of her job — there is zero corroborating evidence that a crime occurred."
The former Governor has denied all claims of sexual abuse lodged against him.
