ALBANY - If money is a guide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not taking his primary challenge from Cynthia Nixon lightly.

Newly filed disclosure records Wednesday showed Cuomo's campaign spent $8.5 million the last three weeks — more than half of it on television advertisements — ahead of the Sept. 13 Democratic primary with Nixon, the Sex and the City star challenging him from his left.

That's nearly 19 times as much as the $450,275 Nixon spent over the same time period, none of which was spent on television advertising.

Cuomo, who is known for his prodigious campaign fundraising, has blanketed the airwaves with advertisements, both from his campaign and from the New York State Democratic Committee, which he controls.

In all, Cuomo and the Democratic Committee spent at least $4 million on television ads, some of which have touted him and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others have targeted Nixon and the Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive.

Since the beginning of July, Cuomo's campaign has spent about $15 million total.

In one ad, which aired just before Cuomo and Nixon debated last week, Cuomo's campaign strung together clips of Nixon praising Cuomo early in his tenure as governor.

"Cynthia Nixon," the narrator says. "Remember what she said before she was a politician."

Cuomo's heavy spending left him with about $16 million in the bank heading into the final days of the primary campaign.

Nixon, meanwhile, has raised a small portion of Cuomo's haul, relying on small donations from individuals to fuel her campaign.

She hasn't hit the airwaves with advertisements of her own and has $466,749 for the campaign's final days, according to her campaign disclosures.

Her campaign on Wednesday released an online video criticizing Cuomo's handling of the New York City subway system, which has been a major platform of her run.

"The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo is pretty simple: he’s the one who broke the subway," Nixon says in the video. "I’m the one who’s going to fix it.”

More: Cuomo, Nixon debate: Who told the truth?

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved