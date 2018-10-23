NEW YORK – Near the end of Tuesday's fiery debate between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican challenger Marc Molinaro, moderator Marcia Kramer had enough.

"Don't make me punch you out," the WCBS-TV reporter said to Cuomo as he bargained for more time to respond.

So went the first and only scheduled debate between Cuomo, a Democrat, and Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive.

They repeatedly and directly challenged one another on issues ranging from corruption to taxes to President Donald Trump as the debate moderators struggled — and often failed — to maintain control.

The hastily scheduled, hour-long debate will air on television at 7 p.m. on most CBS affiliates in New York, including WROC in Rochester, WBNG in Binghamton and WCBS in New York City. It will also be broadcast on tape delay at cbsnewyork.com and wcbs880.radio.com.

The two squared off in the WCBS studio with no audience at the CBS Broadcasting Center in Manhattan, seated at a news desk and separated only by moderators Kramer and WCBS-AM anchor Rich Lamb.

Cuomo took an aggressive posture with his Republican opponent, often interrupting and bending the debate's time limits to his advantage as he directly challenged Molinaro on conservative-minded issues.

Repeatedly, Cuomo tried to tie Molinaro to Trump, though Molinaro has said he didn't vote for Trump in the 2016 election. “Do you support Donald Trump?" Cuomo said as Molinaro began to answer. "Do you support Donald Trump? Do you support Donald Trump?”

"Let’s get out of this conversation," said Molinaro, who accused Cuomo of "(interrupting me every time I've spoken."

Molinaro attempted to press Cuomo on corruption within his administration, pointing to scandals surrounding the Buffalo Billion economic-development program that ended with Joseph Percoco, Cuomo's one-time best friend and top aide, convicted of felonies in federal court.

"This is what is stealing from taxpayers," Molinaro said. "You have allowed individuals in this administration to defraud taxpayers. And anywhere else in America, no governor could possibly be running for re-election."

Cuomo in turn accused Molinaro of kickbacks, pointing to Molinaro's wife's former job with Tinkelman Bros., a Dutchess County developer who received tax breaks from the Dutchess County Industrial Development Authority.

"Marcia, I have to have a rebuttal for what he said because it was false and it was all ad hominem," Cuomo responded to Kramer.

"For you to say, in your situation, to point fingers," Cuomo continued to Molinaro.

"Yes, people in my administration made a mistake. They went to jail. You’re county Legislature is calling for an investigation on you for kickbacks and perjury — where you gave contracts to a vendor, and then a family member got a job, and they got another contract."

Molinaro said the claims were not true.

They also battled over the New York City transit system, with Cuomo saying he has invested an unmatched amount of money into the ailing subways. Molinaro said Cuomo has failed to improve the system.

Cuomo and Molinaro agreed to participate earlier this week after several days of unusually public, will-they-or-won't-they negotiations over the terms of the debate, who will participate and how it will air.

The incumbent governor had initially appeared apprehensive to debate at all, accusing Molinaro of having "ultra-conservative views" that would be "harmful to the body politic" on a big stage.

But Molinaro and other critics of Cuomo, who carries a large lead in campaign fundraising and in public-opinion polls, accused the governor of trying to avoid a debate, with the New York Post publishing an image of Cuomo in a chicken suit on its front page four days in a row.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

The debate featured the two major-party candidates for governor, a move that angered the three third-party candidates on the November ballot: Larry Sharpe of the Libertarian Party, Stephanie Miner of the Serve America Movement and Howie Hawkins of the Green Party.

“Cuomo has enough accomplices in the media to know that he can dictate the debates — he decides whether or not there is a debate and even who gets to be included," Sharpe said in a statement.

The state League of Women Voters, meanwhile, invited all five candidates to its Nov. 1 debate in Albany.

Four candidates have accepted so far — everyone but Cuomo.

"Although we are pleased to see the governor agree to debate (Tuesday), we feel that including only two of the five gubernatorial candidates is a disservice to voters," Jennifer Wilson, the league's legislative director, said in a statement.

Tuesday's debate will be Cuomo's second in two months.

In late August, he debated Democratic rival Cynthia Nixon, the Sex and the City star, at Hofstra University on Long Island.

He easily defeated Nixon in the Sept. 13 primary.

