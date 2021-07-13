Albany lawmakers consider bill to expand child abuse reporting

Assemblymember Monica Wallace is sponsoring a bill that would add clergy members to the list of people who have to report abuse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Assemblymember Monica Wallace (D-143), is sponsoring a bill in the State Legislature that would legally require members of the clergy to report instances of child abuse and mistreatment. Assembly Bill A6662B, also known as the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act, adds religious leaders of all denominations to the list of people like school employees who must report abuse when there is "reasonable cause."

2 On Your Side spoke with Assemblymember Wallace about the legislation and she specifically mentioned wanting to make sure future cases of abuse were reported.

"We need to look at what happened and say this can never happen again. We need to make sure that clergy and priests from every denomination are added to the list, the very very long lists, of mandatory reporters that already exist in New York law," she said in a Zoom interview with 2 On Your Side.

This morning on #Daybreak, the Child Victims Act is scheduled to expire in August, but New York State Lawmakers are looking at a new plan to address future allegations of abuse. I'll break down what you need to know this morning on @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/uxCFTfvCQl — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) July 13, 2021

Most recently the legislation was referred to the committee of Children and Families. Wallace specifically mentioned preventing patterns of clergy being moved from place to place as allegations have been brought to someone’s attention.