BUFFALO, N.Y. — After being charged with driving while intoxicated, New York Assemblyman Brian Kolb will not seek re-election in November.

Deputies say Kolb crashed his state-owned SUV near his home in Victor on New Year's Eve.

He admitted to drinking four or five cocktails and blew twice the legal limit.

Kolb issued a statement Thursday with the news.

He's due back in court next month.

