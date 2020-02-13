BUFFALO, N.Y. — After being charged with driving while intoxicated, New York Assemblyman Brian Kolb will not seek re-election in November.
Deputies say Kolb crashed his state-owned SUV near his home in Victor on New Year's Eve.
He admitted to drinking four or five cocktails and blew twice the legal limit.
Kolb issued a statement Thursday with the news.
He's due back in court next month.
