BUFFALO, N.Y. — When it comes to the future of the 27th Congressional District, it looks like Governor Cuomo is leaning more toward a special election in April.

A lot of people are pointing to April 28, which is New York's presidential primary, which is expected to have a strong democratic turn-out.

On WBFO-radio on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Cuomo said Western New York deserves this representation.

"I'd like to fill it as soon as possible. I can't do it in this November. April is under consideration, but we're looking at a number of options now. But ideally as soon as we can replace that seat so that Western New York has a full team," Cuomo said.

As for possible replacements for Collins, there are a handful of Republicans and Democrats running for the seat, with more expected to join.

RELATED: Former Congressman Chris Collins pleads guilty to charges connected to insider trading

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo looks at election options for 27th district

RELATED: Chris Collins in court today to request to change in plea