NEWFANE, N.Y. - After months of trying to get a hold of Representative Chris Collins to get your questions answered, 2 On Your Side has finally tracked him down.

In an exclusive interview with 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley, we found Collins and he spoke with us for a couple minutes outside the Brookside Banquet Hall in Newfane. The Niagara County Republican Party was holding a meeting the candidates event there.

The Niagara County GOP Party nor the Collins campaign made mention that he would be attending the event. If you take a look at the party's website, candidates that were invited were named except for Collins.

We are the station that holds the people in power accountable and we brought the tough questions to Rep. Collins.

Dave McKinley: HOW CAN YOU ASK SOMEONE TO VOTE FOR SOMEONE WHO IS UNDER INDICTMENT?

Rep. Chris Collins: "WELL VERY SIMPLE, I'M INNOCENT. SO I'M REMINDING PEOPLE OF MY SIX YEAR VOTING RECORD, MY RELATIONSHIP WITH THE ADMINISTRATION AND THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS SEAT STAYING REPUBLICAN TO KEEP NANCY PELOSI FROM BEING SPEAKER TO KEEP JERRY NADLER FROM BEING CHAIR OF JUDICIARY TO KEEP MAXINE WATERS FROM BEING CHAIR OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES. THIS IS ABOUT PROTECTING TRUMP AND THE DIRECTION OF THIS COUNTRY FOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS AS OPPOSE TO GRIDLOCK, INVESTIGATIONS, INQUISITIONS, IMPEACHMENTS. IT'S THAT SIMPLE."

Dave McKinley: YOU TALK ABOUT BEING EXONERATED AT TRIAL, YOUR TRIAL DATE WAS SET TODAY, IF YOU EVER GET TO TRIAL, FEBRUARY OF 2020. HOW EFFECTIVE CAN A CONGRESSMAN LIKE YOURSELF BE WITH A MILLSTONE AROUND HIS NECK?

Rep. Chris Collins: "THERE IS NO MILLSTONE AROUND MY NECK, I'VE BEEN IN CONGRESS SINCE THE INDICTMENT. UM, I'M BEING TREATED LIKE I'VE ALWAYS BEEN TREATED. I'M, I HAVE NOT MISSED A VOTE. I AM SPONSORING LEGISLATION, I'M CO-SPONSORING LEGISLATION. I HAVE FOLKS COMING THROUGH MY OFFICE TALKING ABOUT THE ISSUES IMPORTANT TO THEM. I'M IN DISCUSSION WITH THE ADMINISTRATION. LET ME TELL YOU DAVE, NOTHING HAS CHANGED IN MY RELATIONSHIP IN CONGRESS WITH MY FELLOW MEMBERS OR WHAT I'M DOING A DAY-TO-DAY BASIS SINCE THERE, SO THERE YOU GO RIGHT THERE PROVES."

When asked if Collins gave insider trading information to his son, he did not answer the question and walked inside.

