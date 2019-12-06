HAMBURG, N.Y. — One day before Christopher Monaco is set to appear in court, the Town of Hamburg released the police report related to his arrest on May 12.

The former Hamburg police captain faces charges of obstruction, and had been on administrative leave without pay, before he ultimately retired from the police department, effective on Monday, June 10.

The 22-year veteran of the Hamburg Police Department was off-duty when he was arrested in the early hours of Mother's Day.

According to the police report, it was about 11:30 p.m. May 11th when Christopher Monaco's brother, Lt. Jonathan Monaco, arrived at the home on Bender Court responding to a domestic disturbance after receiving a 911 hang-up call.

THPD Chief, Gregory Wickett wrote in the report that a "physical altercation ensued" between the brothers, initiated by Christopher Monaco.

Wickett added that "Subject was highly intoxicated and was physically and verbally abusive to the officers at the scene."

Lt. Jonathan Monaco had requested his supervisor, THPD Capt. James Koch, to respond to the scene. Koch included his account of what happened in the police report, as well.

According to Capt. Koch: "I arrived on location at about 12:05 and was met with Jon Monaco who was visibly upset and stated while he was waiting for me outside Chris came out spit at him and began fighting with him. Jon stated that while they were fighting his father attempted to assist him and became involved in the fight causing his glasses to be broken. Jon states that during the fight Chris was kicking him in the head and at one point Jon kicked Chris splitting his lip."

Capt. Koch also documented more of Christopher Monaco's actions which lead to his arrest and eventual charge of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

Koch claims, when Christopher Monaco was handcuffed and restrained, he tried to order two officers to remove his handcuffs, which Koch overruled.

The police report shows that officers did attempt to talk to Monaco's wife. While investigators say she initially told officers her husband hit her, she later recanted her statements.

When police arrived at the house, Monaco "yelled at victim not to talk to police."

According to Chief Wickett's account, all involved refused to file charges against Christopher Monaco. Monaco's wife "refused to be interviewed or file a report."

The police chief's statement included a note that states police had knowledge of a previous domestic incident between Monaco and his wife back in 2017.

On May 14, Capt. Koch filed charges against his colleague. Monaco is set to appear in court on Thursday, June 13.

The Erie County District Attorney has said that more charges could be pending.

