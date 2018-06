BUFFALO, NY - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday.

Buffalo Police say the incident happened just before 1:20 p.m. Wednesday near Moselle and East Ferry streets, when a 20-year-Buffalo man was shot.

He was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated and then released.

Buffalo Police are asking anyone with information is to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.



