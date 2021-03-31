Police investigating a stabbing in the City of Dunkirk

Police are investigating the stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Dunkirk Police Department is investigating an assault and stabbing that happened in the City of Dunkirk Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Central Avenue.

Officials say the victim was transported to Hamot Medical Center.

Police say the suspect is charged with first degree assault and will answer to the charge in the youth part of Chautauqua County court.