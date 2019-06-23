RANDOLPH, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have identified the victims in Friday's deadly motorcycle crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.

Police say Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, NH, Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee NH, Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, RI, Joanne and Edward Corr, 58, of Lakeville, MA, Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, NH, and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, NH died from a result of blunt force trauma in the crash.

A 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer of the kind used to haul cars collided with the bikers around 6:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway in Randolph, according to police.

The crash in remote northern New Hampshire involved members of Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses, authorities said.

NHSP are calling the crash one of the worst tragic incidents they have ever investigated.

The investigation remains ongoing.