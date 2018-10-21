Buffalo — Buffalo police were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Delaware Avenue near Chippewa Street early Sunday. Channel 2 was on the scene as emergency crews tended to a male victim found laying in the street around 4:00 AM. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, his condition is not yet known. Police closed Delaware from West Tupper Street to Chippewa for around two hours while investigators worked the scene. No word yet on any charges or arrests in this incident.

