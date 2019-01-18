NEW YORK — Police Chiefs from across the state Friday came out against legalizing recreational marijuana.

And it's not because it's illegal under federal law, it's because they're really worried about the effect on the roads.

The State Association of Chiefs of Police represents over 500 Police Chiefs they've seen it all and collectively they are against legalizing recreational marijuana.

The big concern is traffic safety.

"States that have legalized marijuana have seen dramatic increases in traffic fatalities. The statistics are there to prove it. Colorado saw a 62% increase in traffic fatalities the first year they legalized marijuana," said Chief Patrick Phelan of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police.

So, what happens if a driver is impaired by the use of marijuana, how do authorities know?

"The only way to really test for the presence of marijuana is to draw blood which you can't do on the side of the road, obviously you can run the driver through standardized field sobriety tests but then to confirm the presence of marijuana is not easy," Phelan said.

Phelan doesn't think legislators will change their stand on the issue, so they are preparing. He also adds that the State Association of County health officials is also against legalization of marijuana, calling it a gateway drug.