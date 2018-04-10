Player Profile: Aaron Wahler
Birth Date: 6/20/2001
Class: 2019
Family: Dad - Thomas, Mom - Chris, Brother - James, Sister-in-law - Emily
Niece - Joy
Football Background: Played little league for 2 years, then quit until 7th grade and have played since.
Positions: Every position
Nickname: AJ McNasty
Favorite NFL Player: David Johnson/Saquin Barkley
Likes: Sports, Music, Video Games, Chilling
Dislikes: Vegetables, Fake friends
Favorite Movie: Benchwarmers
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Favorite Entertainer: Kevin Hart
Favorite Song: Heartless by Kanye West
Best Friend: Carl Jackson and Manny Al-Hemyari
Favorite Subject: History
Goal in Life: Go to Washington, play for the Bills, and work in a history museum as a curator.
Career Highlights: All WNY, State Semifinals, All State
Awards/Honors: All WNY, All State, Regional MVP, Connolly Cup Finalist
Best Attribute: Quick and comedic thinking, ability to tell stories or my reasonable thinking.
How many years have you played football?
Since 7th grade
What was your workout and conditioning program during the off season?
Just normal gym workouts. I trained at STA Academy (shout out to Ben and his crew), and some drill work a couple times a week at any football field I can go to.
What are your goals for this season?
Win the state championship first, then win Connolly Cup but if we don’t win state championship every other award is pointless.
Which teammate has the best voice?
Sean Jones
Which teammate is the funniest?
Curtis Krajewski
What has been your best moment playing sports?
Winning the Regional Final game.
What is your favorite food?
Pizza
What are your expectations this season?
To win the state championship, but it’s hard to set expectations because you don’t know what will happen.
What is the strangest/funniest moment you witnessed playing football?
Sophomore year when Matt Eldridge ran over the referee.