Player Profile: Aaron Wahler

Birth Date: 6/20/2001

Class: 2019

Family: Dad - Thomas, Mom - Chris, Brother - James, Sister-in-law - Emily

Niece - Joy

Football Background: Played little league for 2 years, then quit until 7th grade and have played since.

Positions: Every position

Nickname: AJ McNasty

Favorite NFL Player: David Johnson/Saquin Barkley

Likes: Sports, Music, Video Games, Chilling

Dislikes: Vegetables, Fake friends

Favorite Movie: Benchwarmers

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Favorite Entertainer: Kevin Hart

Favorite Song: Heartless by Kanye West

Best Friend: Carl Jackson and Manny Al-Hemyari

Favorite Subject: History

Goal in Life: Go to Washington, play for the Bills, and work in a history museum as a curator.

Career Highlights: All WNY, State Semifinals, All State

Awards/Honors: All WNY, All State, Regional MVP, Connolly Cup Finalist

Best Attribute: Quick and comedic thinking, ability to tell stories or my reasonable thinking.

How many years have you played football?

Since 7th grade

What was your workout and conditioning program during the off season?

Just normal gym workouts. I trained at STA Academy (shout out to Ben and his crew), and some drill work a couple times a week at any football field I can go to.

What are your goals for this season?

Win the state championship first, then win Connolly Cup but if we don’t win state championship every other award is pointless.

Which teammate has the best voice?

Sean Jones

Which teammate is the funniest?

Curtis Krajewski

What has been your best moment playing sports?

Winning the Regional Final game.

What is your favorite food?

Pizza

What are your expectations this season?

To win the state championship, but it’s hard to set expectations because you don’t know what will happen.

What is the strangest/funniest moment you witnessed playing football?

Sophomore year when Matt Eldridge ran over the referee.

