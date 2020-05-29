Phase 2, for some of WNY, started today

The rest of region could reach it as early as Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of Western New York has already reached Phase 2 of state government's planned reopening of the economy.

Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties are grouped in the Finger Lakes Region. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Finger Lakes region and four other regions in Upstate were moved into Phase 2 as of Friday.

During his daily COVID briefing, the Governor said the regions had made progress keeping the coronavirus in check according to data on positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths.

“I feel confident because their data has been reviewed and the experts say to us it’s safe to move forward,” said Cuomo.

The Western Region of the state (which includes Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties) is not eligible to move to Phase 2 until June 2nd at the earliest.

What does Phase 2 mean? It allows limited operation of these businesses: