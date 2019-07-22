YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — One person was declared dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that happened Sunday morning on the Town of Yorkshire.

New York State Police said the crash happened at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of West Yorkshire Road and Savage Road in the Cattaraugus County town.

State Police said one person was first taken to Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital in Springville, then Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Another person was treated at the scene.

There are no charges at this time. The crash in under investigation.