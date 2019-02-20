BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the same platform it is using with the home of the Buffalo Bills, Pegula Sports and Entertainment has started an online survey asking Buffalo Sabres fans and supporters for input about a proposed renovation of KeyBank Center.

The survey was sent out Wednesday afternoon to a pool of season ticket holders and other interested parties as an early party of the team’s study into what renovations are needed for the downtown sports and entertainment arena.

