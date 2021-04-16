Pedestrian killed in Amherst crash

Amherst Police are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the crash to contact them at 716-689-1311.

AMHERST, N.Y. — One person is dead after a crash in Amherst late Thursday night.

Police responded to the scene in the 3800 block of East Robinson Road around 8:30 p.m., near Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Officials say the 29-year-old man was walking across East Robinson when he was hit by a driver traveling westbound.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed against the driver, a 65-year-old man from North Tonawanda.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Amherst Police are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the crash to contact them at 716-689-1311.