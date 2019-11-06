BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bill that would allow for paid surrogacy has passed the State Senate and now it's up to the Assembly to act.

Lawmakers in the Assembly have six days to do so and get the bill to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo says he doesn't think it will pass, in his words, there's too much politics at play in the Assembly.

The Child-Parent Security Act passed late Tuesday afternoon. It would allow families to set up surrogacy agreements which can include compensation for the surrogate.

One of the requirements in the bill is that the woman acting as surrogate and at least one parent have to be a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

And any member of the surrogacy agreement may end the agreement before the surrogate becomes pregnant.

Forty-seven states, not including New York, have some sort of surrogacy law.

"I'm a progressive. I believe in progressive things, but I don't get anything done. That's one of the failings of government and Democrats and progressive government great rhetoric, but nothing changed, and people need change in their lives," Cuomo said.

Compensation to the surrogate would be negotiated between all members of the agreement.

There is strong opposition to this bill from health advocates saying there is too much risk.

The New York State Catholic Conference says this bill legalizes what they call baby selling, saying it exploits women.

