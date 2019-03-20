BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've eaten at Tempo in downtown Buffalo recently, you might be interested to know the story of a young man who likely helped prepare your meal.

Pheenai Aung came to America as a refugee. He was born in Burma, but he and his family had to flee early in his life due to conflict there. He spent most of his life in a refugee camp in Thailand.

Six years ago, he came to the United States and chose to live in Buffalo because of the relatively large Burmese population here.

Through the International Institute, he was placed in a job at Tempo. He started washing dishes, and over the past six years, has worked his way up to being a line cook. He prepares most of the appetizers on the menu.

Catering Chef Valentina Garcia Montano says his story is far from common in fine dining.

"It's the kitchen dream... kind of like the American dream."

The International Institute reports it placed 107 refugees in jobs in Buffalo in the last year, and that the retention rate for people in those jobs is 87%.