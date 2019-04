ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Orchard Park Police Department is asking for your help to find a runaway teen.

They say 15-year-old Georgia Culp was last seen at Squire Drive near Independence Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday.

She's 5' 6" with purple hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and no shoes.

If you see her or know where she is call Orchard Park Police at (716) 662-6444.