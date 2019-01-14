BUFFALO, N.Y. — The snow has finally ceased but the cold will trudge on through early Tuesday in Western New York. Wind chills values dropped to -24 at the Buffalo Airport Monday morning. Meanwhile Wellsville woke up to wind chills of -30 degrees.

High pressure will settle in Monday night which will help weaken the winds, but actual air temperatures will be colder than last night's. That means it could still feel 10 to 20 degrees below zero when we all get back on schedule after the long weekend.

A Wind Chill Advisory continues until 7 a.m. Tuesday for all eight counties in Western New York.

A Wind Chill Warning continues through 7 p.m. Monday for McKean and Potter Counties in northern PA.

Roads are certainly better now than over the weekend, but if you're traveling longer distances, make sure you have the appropriate gear in your vehicle in the event you get stranded. These kind of wind chills can cost frostbite on exposed skin in a short is 15 to 30 minutes.

Temperatures will get a boost Tuesday and Wednesday, but another possibly longer round of arctic temperatures will be here by the end of the week.