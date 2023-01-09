One child hospitalized following Buffalo house fire

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Monday morning on Woodlawn Ave., resulting in $270,000 in damages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One child had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Buffalo house Monday morning.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the call on Woodlawn Ave. around 4:50 a.m.

Fire officials believe the fire started on the first floor of the house, but could not comment any further on what may have caused it.

Three children and an adult were inside the home at the time. One child was traken to Oishei Children's Hospital, but mostly as a precaution. That child is expected to be okay.

Damages were also reported in a neighboring home. Fire officials are estimating damages to be nearly $50,000 in that second home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.