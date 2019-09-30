TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The United Auto Workers union and General Motors are back at the negotiating table on Monday after talks throughout the weekend failed to reach an agreement.

The longest auto strike in decades is now in its third week, and both sides have paid for it in lost wages and profits.

2 On Your Side went out to the picket lines on Monday to find out how the striking GM workers are holding up. We met Cheryl and James Kulesza. They both work at the General Motors Powertrain plant in the Town of Tonawanda. It's where they first met.

"This place brought us together, in a way, keeping us together," said James Kulesza. "That's what we're out here for."

2 On Your Side found the couple walking the picket line with their 3-month-old baby girl while their 12-year-old daughter was at school.

They and their fellow union members are calling for fair wages, profit sharing, job security and for GM to hire on current temporary workers full-time.

"They do the same work as us," explained Randy Watson, who was also walking the picket line. "They should have the same benefits as us."

This is the longest work stoppage at GM since a strike in 1998.

For many of the workers at the Western New York plants in Tonawanda and Lockport, this is their first strike.

"We're basically just winging it," admitted Cheryl Kulesza. "You know, we're paying the bills...the mortgage, the gas, the electric. Stuff we need, stuff for the baby, stuff for my other daughter, and then stuff for us just kinda comes, you know... whenever."

James Kulesza agreed, calling the past two weeks chaotic, "Hectic...trying to find someone to watch the kids when we gotta be here."

Last week a bit of progress from negotiators. GM agreed to restore health care coverage for the strikers.

This was big for the Kuleszas whose infant daughter still has to visit the pediatrician regularly.

"That's what worried me the most," said Cheryl, "was the health care."

But the local unions have yet to hear how and when the health care coverage will be restored.

Starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, UAW Local 774 will start handing out strike pay to members who are eligible for it. This will be the first strike checks handed out by the local union in 15 days since the strike began on September 16.

That's $250 per week until a deal is reached.

"To my knowledge, I believe they're also taxed," said Nick Ciraolo, with UAW Local 774. "So, with that in mind, $250, that's basically just gas for some folks to go back and forth from home to meet their obligations here."

This is why those on the picket lines say the support from local restaurants and other unions has been priceless, so far.

"We've had them come as far as from Belfast New York, to come and walk with us," said Ciraolo. "They've brought us food."

"We couldn't do it without the community," admits UAW Local 774 President, JR Baker.

