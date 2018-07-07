LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Two City of Lockport police officers are being credited with saving a person's life after they pulled the victim from a burning home early Saturday morning.

The City of Lockport Fire Department got a call about a fire at 230 Church Street around 1:20 a.m. They were at the scene within a minute along with members of the police department.

When emergency crews arrived, there were flames and smoke coming from the windows on the first floor.

As firefighters began to fight the fire, Lt. Matthew Hurtgam and Officer Matthew Vosler located a person in a bedroom on the first floor. They removed an air conditioner from the window and pulled the person out of the burning room through the window.

Members of Twin City Ambulance treated the victim for burns and smoke inhalation at the scene before transporting the victim to Erie County Medical Center.

There were flames on most of the first floor, and the fire spread to a porch roof area. The fire was under control just before 2 a.m., according to firefighters. The fire was extinguished by 2:45 a.m.

The homeowner was the only person hurt. The other occupant of the house got out safely.

The Red Cross is now helping out.

