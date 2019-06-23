ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An officer with the North County Police Cooperative is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting at the Wellston Food Market in north St. Louis County Sunday evening.

In a press conference, Police Chief John Buchannan with the North County Police Cooperative said Officer Michael Langsdorf died at the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon. Buchannan said the shooting happened at around 4:30 Sunday afternoon at the Wellston Food Market near the intersection of Page and Stephen Jones Avenues.

Buchannan said the officer was called to the market for a report of a bad check. Five minutes later they received a call for an officer down.

Langsdorf was rushed to Barnes Jewish Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Buchannan said a suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

No other information was released. Buchannan said they would provide more information on the incident at a press conference Monday morning at 11.

According to a press release from the North County Co-op, Langsdorf, 40, joined the North County Police Cooperative in April of 2019. He leaves behind two children and a fiancé. BackStoppers is assisting his family. If you would like to help Langsdorf's family, you can visit The BackStoppers website.

A spokesman with the St. Louis Police Officers Association, the union that represents officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said their union hall would be open for grieving officers. The spokesman said Langsdorf worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before joining the North County Police Cooperative a few months ago.

Multiple police departments were on the scene of the shooting, including St. Louis County, Ladue, Hillsdale and Woodson Terrace. Police closed multiple blocks of Page Avenue for the investigation.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell was also on the scene talking with investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.