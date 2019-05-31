TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Residents at a local assisted living facility now are dealing with the tough question of where they'll go next -- after the state shut the facility down two weeks ago, because of health concerns.

Friday is the state's deadline for residents to move out.

At Oakwood Senior Living in Tonawanda, residents are trying to go about their lives, but that is a big challenge, two weeks after the state Department of Health shut down the facility because of repeated health violations.

"I don't think it's fair they're working to make things better here," said Denise Dake, a resident at Oakwood.

About 100 residents live here -- half with mental health issues such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Dake says she's been living here for about six months and says she and others have had no problems.

"Many, many of us want to stay," Dake said.

But, according to an emergency order, issued by the state Department of Health two weeks ago, there's "an imminent danger" to residents because of a pattern of violations in the area of medication management.

Health inspectors say last October, 269 doses of medications prescribed for at least 15 residents were missing at Oakwood.

A couple of months ago, 318 doses were missing for more than two dozen residents.

And just last month, 907 doses couldn't be found for nearly 50 residents.

Oakwood management refused to answer our questions about how things are run here.

But according to court documents, attorneys for the assisted living facility call say Oakwood "provides a nurturing, stable and familiar environment," and calls the shutdown "a clear overreach" and that Oakwood has been making improvements to its record keeping and hiring a pharmaceutical director.

But, the facility's license remains revoked until mid-July, and the state's deadline for residents to be transferred into other facilities is Friday.

"It's just not right people like me that have anxiety issues can't just pick up and go for another facility it's very hard," Dake said.

The Erie County Health Department is involved in finding new facilities for these residents, certainly, this will go beyond the state's deadline.

We really don't know what the daily operations are at Oakwood, because we haven't heard from managers there.

This issue is now in the courts and will come back up in a couple of weeks.

State health records show there have been more than 110 violations at Oakwood since 2016.

The Center for Elder Law and Justice says that is way too many for an adult care facility.

