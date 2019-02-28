NEW YORK — After Amazon announced earlier this month that they will not be building a new headquarters in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo is attempting to change Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' mind.

According to a report in the New York Times, Governor Cuomo is working, "behind the scenes to lure the company back [to New York]."

This news comes after the governor said that losing the Amazon deal was the, "greatest tragedy" he has seen since he’s been in government.

The New York Times also reports that the governor has had multiple phone calls with Amazon executives, including Bezos.

